Nominee for Chief of Broadcasting Watchdog Vows to Restore Fairness

Written: 2023-08-18 11:23:43Updated: 2023-08-18 15:05:04

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Dong-kwan, the nominee for chief of the state broadcasting watchdog, has pledged to restore the fairness and public service of media in the digital transition era.

At his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Friday, Lee promised to pursue policies that help the country become a global media powerhouse and earn the trust and affection of the public in domestic broadcasting, communications and media.

The Korea Communications Commission chair nominee said he plans to assist public broadcasters in securing financial transparency and objectivity and to fulfill a greater social responsibility.

He also emphasized the social responsibility of the nation's web portals, where most people access news and other information, pledging legal and institutional improvements to credibility and transparency.

Lee then promised regulatory reforms in line with the changing environment for media amalgamation, as well as policies to regulate digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and the metaverse while preserving their autonomy and innovation.
