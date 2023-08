Photo : YONHAP News

A ruling People Power Party(PPP) representative has lost his parliamentary seat after the nation's top court upheld a lower court ruling sentencing him to seven years in prison for bribery.The Supreme Court on Friday finalized the seven-year sentence, a fine of 500 million won, or around three-thousand-700 U.S. dollars, and a partial forfeiture of real estate for PPP Rep. Jung Chan-min on charges of bribery under the aggravated punishment law on specific crimes.The first-term lawmaker was automatically stripped of his seat in accordance with parliamentary and election laws stipulating such a penalty should a prison term be handed down, including a suspended sentence.Jung was convicted of taking some 352 million won in bribes from a real estate developer between 2016 and 2017 in return for business favors while serving as mayor of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Yongin.