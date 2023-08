Photo : YONHAP News

Former defense minister Kim Kwan-jin has been sentenced to two years in prison in a retrial on charges of political meddling during the former Lee Myung-bak administration.The Seoul High Court on Friday handed down the prison term but did not take him into custody on the grounds that he does not pose a flight risk.The court said that a military order to post online comments in favor of the conservative Lee government and critical of the then-liberal opposition around the 2012 general and presidential elections was an unlawful influence on public opinion.He was acquitted, however, of power abuse brought up in the political meddling investigation.Last October, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court conviction on political meddling charges, but remanded the guilty verdict for power abuse.In May, President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Kim to the presidential Defense Innovation Committee.