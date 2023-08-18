Police to Seek Warrant to Detain Man over Sexual Assault in Park

Photo : KBS News

Police plan to seek a pretrial detention warrant for a man accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in a Seoul park in broad daylight.The Seoul Gwanak Police Station said on Friday that it will request the warrant to keep the 30-year-old identified by his surname Choi in custody on suspicion of inflicting injury caused by rape. The victim reportedly remains unconscious and in critical condition.The man reportedly testified that he had committed the crimes on Thursday inside the park in Seoul's Sillim area where he knew there were no surveillance cameras, while reportedly admitting that he had wanted to sexually assault someone.The man also testified that he had attacked the victim prior to the rape while wearing a set of brass knuckles.While initial testing for alcohol and drugs came back negative, the police requested a thorough test by the National Forensic Service.With the latest incident coming on the heels of a recent series of random attacks in public places, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered the police to step up patrols in areas with higher violent crime rates as well as popular locations.