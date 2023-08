Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden offered deep condolences over the passing of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s father on Tuesday in a letter and a phone call after the South Korean president landed in the U.S. for Friday’s trilateral summit.According to senior presidential secretary for public relations Kim Eun-hye on Thursday, the U.S. president and First Lady Jill Biden sent a bouquet and note to Yoon’s hotel room before the two leaders spoke on the phone, with Yoon expressing gratitude to the first couple.The South Korean president then conveyed his concerns about the ongoing wildfires in Hawaii, saying his country was prepared to support its ally to overcome the disaster.Thanking Yoon, Biden expressed hope that history will be written among the three countries during their meeting at the U.S. presidential retreat, where they will be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.