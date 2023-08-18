KCC Head Nominee Denies Accusations of Bullying by Son

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for head of the broadcasting watchdog said that his son has asserted that claims of allegations of past school violence are not true.During his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Friday, Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair nominee Lee Dong-kwan said he had asked his son about the claims reported in the media.When it was put to him that his son could be lying out of fear, Lee said he had asked around ten times.Without any witness, the nominee said the victim's testimony would be the most important evidence, but the victims had refused to sign and seal their testimonies.Asked why the school violence committee had not deliberated on the incident at the time, the nominee denied that he intervened, saying the school had likely decided the case was not grave enough merit punishment.Lee also denied allegations that he ordered the state spy agency to influence the media while serving as the senior presidential aide on public relations during the Lee Myung-bak administration.He then said he shares the same view of the media as President Yoon Suk Yeol, in that the administration does not want public broadcasters to report in favor of the administration but to provide useful and fair information to viewers.