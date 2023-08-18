Businessman’s Office Raided over Meals for Ex-DP Chief’s Campaign Staff

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors raided three locations on Friday as part of their probe into illegal political fund allegations surrounding ex-main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Song Young-gil.According to the legal community, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office sent investigators to a supplier of toilet water-saving devices located in South Jeolla Province as well as to the residence and office of the supplier’s head, surnamed Song, in Incheon in the morning.Prosecutors reportedly booked the businessman on charges of political funds violations as they suspect that the company head paid for meals for the former DP chief’s staff around the time of the 2021 DP convention.Prosecutors suspect that given the relationship between the two, Song footed the bills in return for favors.In a statement released later in the day, the former DP chief said the prosecution’s current probe is not an investigation but an act of violence, saying that Song had simply treated some campaign staffers to a meal, and it appears as if the prosecution's sole objective is to ruin lives.