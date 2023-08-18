Recommendation on Return to FKI by Samsung Likely to Nudge Others

Photo : YONHAP News

A recommendation by an oversight committee of Samsung Group to rejoin the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) on certain conditions is expected to accelerate similar moves by other corporate groups such as SK, LG and Hyundai Motor.Though the committee said that the decision to join the business lobby group is up to Samsung management and board of directors, pundits say the fact that it issued a recommendation can itself be viewed as conditional approval.However, the committee also assessed that the FKI has yet to fully defuse concerns over cozy ties between businesses and politicians, leading to forecasts that corporate groups' actual return to the federation may take a while.The committee's head, Lee Chan-hee, said on Friday that the panel made the recommendation on the condition that Samsung again pull out of the business interest group if another case of corruption occurs. Samsung and the three other conglomerates withdrew from the federation following a corruption scandal during the Park Geun-hye administration.In a general assembly next week, the FKI is expected to change its name and approve a restructuring plan to absorb and merge with its research arm, the Korea Economic Research Institute.As key subsidiaries of the four conglomerates remained members of the institute, their membership into the newly named business lobby is expected to take place naturally and automatically as long as they do not oppose the move.Many in business circles, however, believe that the succession is a mere formality and a move to rejoin by Samsung does not constitute a true return to the group.