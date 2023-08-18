Early Reservations for Chuseok Train Tickets Open August 29-31

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Railroad(Korail) said on Friday that train tickets for the Chuseok holiday will go on advance sale for three days from August 29 to the 31 exclusively online.Tickets can be booked for KTX, ITX, Saemaeul and Mugunghwa trains operating during a one-week period from September 27 to October 3.The first day of early reservations is only open to seniors and the disabled who may not be familiar with internet or smartphone booking, while the two other days are open for everyone.The elderly who are not able to complete an online reservation can call the customer center hotline at 1544-8545 for help.After a reservation is confirmed, tickets must be purchased between 3 p.m. on August 31 and midnight of September 3 or the reservation is canceled and the ticket is assigned to those on the waiting list.Any remaining seats not taken during the advance sale period will be sold both offline and online from 3 p.m. on August 31, four weeks before the Korean thanksgiving holiday of Chuseok begins on September 28.