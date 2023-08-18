Rival Parties Clash in Hearing for Media Watchdog Chief Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A confirmation hearing at the National Assembly for Lee Dong-kwan, the nominee for chief of the state broadcasting watchdog, kicked off on Friday. Rival camps are at wide odds over the nomination, as the opposition claimed the Lee and the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will seek to control public broadcasters while the ruling camp stood by the nominee, calling the assertions groundless.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Korea Communications Commission chair nominee Lee Dong-kwan on Friday pledged to restore the fairness and public service of media in the digital transition era during his confirmation hearing on Friday.[Sound bite: Lee Dong-kwan, nominee for Korea Communications Commission chair, (Korean-English)]“The global media market requires the creation of a basis of continuous growth for domestic industries and the reestablishment of media publicness and fairness to go with the changes in the digital media environment. Furthermore, there is a greater need than before to strengthen protection for users from new forms of danger, including expansion of fake news and biased portal algorithms."At the hearing, rival camps clashed over allegations that Lee’s son bullied a fellow student when he was in high school, and on whether the nominee had exercised undue influence to hush up the matter.Suspicions have emerged that Lee’s son bullied a fellow student in 2011 and that the school sought to cover up the incident by not convening a meeting of an autonomous committee for countermeasures against school violence and having Lee’s son transferred to another school.The opposition camp took issue with why the incident did not lead to the convening of a meeting by such an autonomous committee as required by law.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) came to Lee’s defense, calling the allegations groundless.Lee, for his part, said the facts were wrong with regard to such allegations. He said he had asked his son about the matter on numerous occasions and that he was told that such an incident never took place.Lee Dong Kwan, a former presidential spokesperson under the Lee Myung-bak administration, is a central figure in the partisan tug-of-war over control of public broadcasters, some of whom have been accused of being unbalanced in their reporting.There has been no change in management in public media during the current Yoon Suk Yeol administration, in contrast to changes in previous governments, which has led to political wrangling over oversight in the sector.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.