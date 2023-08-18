Hyundai Motor Union Declares Breakdown in Wage Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union at Hyundai Motor has declared a breakdown in wage negotiations with management and is preparing for collective action.The union made the call in its 17th round of negotiations held at Hyundai's Ulsan plant on Friday and accused the company of ignoring its demands and failing to present a proposal.The union will request mediation by the National Labor Relations Commission before holding a vote of its members next Friday to decide on launching a strike.If the commission deems the stances between labor and management to be too wide for mediation and if over two-thirds of its members support a walkout, the union can wage a legitimate strike, which will be the first in five years.Hyundai Motor expressed regret over the union's unilateral move, saying there have not been enough substantive negotiations and that talks should resume.In addition to pay rise, the two sides have been at odds over the union's demand to extend the retirement age from 60 to as high as 64.For the past four years, the union stayed clear of a strike and managed to reach an agreement in light of various factors including the pandemic and trade tensions with Japan.