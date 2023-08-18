KCC Nominee: TV Anti-corruption Committees During Moon Gov't Resemble Red Guards

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Dong-kwan, the nominee for chief of the state broadcasting watchdog, says committees that the previous government had set up in public broadcasters to root out corruption bear similarity with the Red Guards of China.Lee made the remark during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Friday.Shortly after its launch in 2017, the Moon Jae-in government set up committees within public broadcasters, including KBS, MBC and YTN, with the goal of stamping out corruption. Such committees had led internal investigations.The nominee said it was known but not disclosed who was behind the effort to install such committees, adding that he believes that related details will steadily be revealed.The Red Guards that Lee mentioned refer to a paramilitary propaganda organization that was active during the Cultural Revolution of the 60s and 70s in China that aimed to erase past customs and pave the way for the new administration.