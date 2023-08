Photo : YONHAP News

Various memorial events were held in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province on Friday to mark the 14th anniversary of the death of former President Kim Dae-jung.Among the events was a memorial service held at the house that Kim was born in at Shinan County, South Jeolla Province. Such service has been held every year since the former president’s passing.In this year's service, some 150 people were in attendance, including former head of the main opposition Democratic Party Lee Nak-yon and Shinan Governor Park Woo-ryang.In a memorial speech, Lee said South Korea is facing crises in diplomacy, youths’ dreams and national unity, stressing that a leader like the late president is needed now more than ever.Another event was held at the Kim Dae Jung Nobel Peace Prize Memorial in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province where participants vowed to inherit Kim’s spirit.