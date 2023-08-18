Camp David Summit to Adopt 3rd Document on 3-way Consultation

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are set to adopt a paper on their “Commitment to Consult” during their three-way summit in Camp David on Friday.Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy national security adviser, made the statement during a press briefing in Washington, adding that the three leaders will agree on boosting three-way consultation.Kim said the document will enable the three countries to work closely in the face of joint threats and challenges in the region to effectively respond in a timely manner.The latest detail comes a day after Kim said the upcoming summit will produce two documents titled “Camp David Principles” and “Spirit of Camp David” while hinting that a third document could also be finalized.Kim had said that the “Camp David Principles” will stipulate guidance on the continuous cooperation of the three countries, while the “Spirit of Camp David” will center on visions for such cooperation and detailed plans to implement them.