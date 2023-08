Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a bilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday before joining a trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.Yoon and Biden met at Aspen Lodge at the presidential retreat of Camp David near Washington D.C. at 9:45 a.m. Friday and took a walk together for about 15 minutes.The two leaders then held talks for 22 minutes from 10 a.m.The three-way summit is set to begin at 11:15 a.m.President Yoon, who landed in Washington the previous day, arrived at Camp David in Maryland at 9:20 a.m. in a U.S. marine helicopter.