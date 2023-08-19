Yoon Calls for S. Korea-US-Japan Cooperation at Trilateral Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for the enhancement of cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan by strengthening the institutional foundation of the trilateral relationship.President Yoon made the comment on Friday morning in his opening remarks at the three-way summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the presidential retreat of Camp David near Washington D.C.Yoon said that the three nations need to solidify their commitment to cooperation in the face of challenges that threaten regional security, adding that he was very pleased to meet with the two leaders again about a month after their meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.He also said that he thinks it is meaningful to open a new chapter in trilateral cooperation at Camp David, a symbolic location in the history of modern diplomacy.Quoting former U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt’s remarks that freedom is not given but won, President Yoon emphasized that the three nations must firmly unite to ensure each of their freedom is not threatened or harmed.He went on to say that today will be recorded as the historic day that the three countries strengthened the institutional foundation of their relationship and their commitment to cooperation, expressing anticipation for in-depth discussions with Biden and Kishida to that end.