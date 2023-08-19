S. Korea, US & Japan Agree to Consult on Responses to Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have vowed commitment to immediately consult trilaterally to coordinate on responses to regional threats.The presidential office said the agreement was reached as President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida adopted three documents in their trilateral summit at Camp David on Friday.The “Commitment to Consult” stipulates the three countries' pledge to expeditiously coordinate responses to regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting their collective interests and security.The document stressed that the agreement “does not supersede or otherwise infringe on the commitments” included in the mutual cooperation treaties between the U.S. and Japan or the U.S. and South Korea, and “is not intended to give rise to rights or obligations under international or domestic law.”The leaders also adopted “The Spirit of Camp David” and the “Camp David Principles.”With “The Spirit of Camp David,” they vowed to expand their countries’ cooperation trilaterally and raise their shared ambition to a new horizon, across domains and the Indo-Pacific and beyond.The “Camp David Principles” outlines guidelines on the advancement of three-way cooperation.Based on the documents, the three leaders have provided a mechanism for regular meetings on the systemization of their countries’ cooperation and the installation of new consultative bodies.They agreed to meet at least once a year and also hold meetings of their foreign affairs ministers, defense ministers, industry ministers and national security council chiefs at least annually.