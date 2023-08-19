S. Korea, US, Japan to Establish Trilateral Working Group to Tackle N. Korea's Cyber Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will establish a new trilateral working group to tackle cyber threats from North Korea and strengthen cooperation to promote respect for human rights in the reclusive state.The presidential office said the agreements were reached during the three-way summit among President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held at Camp David on Friday.The leaders agreed to expand the scope of cooperation in combating the North’s cyber threats to include Japan on the basis that profits gained through such cyber activities, including the theft of virtual assets, is what enables Pyongyang to continuously develop nuclear weapons and missiles despite economic hardship.The envisioned working group will be headed by the three countries’ national security councils and will have the authority to intensively and systematically respond to the North’s malicious cyber activities.The three countries plan to swiftly launch the working group next month.They also pledged to boost cooperation to promote respect for human rights in North Korea and reaffirmed a shared commitment to the immediate resolution of the issues of abductees, detainees and unrepatriated prisoners of war while expressing support for South Korea’s “Audacious Initiative” seeking denuclearization through incentives.