Pres. Yoon: Summit Opened New Chapter in Trilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have opened a new chapter in trilateral cooperation with their summit held at Camp David.In a joint news conference following the summit on Friday, Yoon said he, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida affirmed their countries’ determination to usher in a new era of trilateral cooperation and the potential of the relationship.Citing the historic significance of Camp David, Yoon said the venue will go down in history as the site of the three nations’ declaration to promote international order based on the common values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law and to play a key role in regional security and prosperity.The president said the summit produced a systematic basis for trilateral cooperation on various levels and in various sectors to enable the three countries to advance their joint efforts in a stable manner.On the real-time sharing of warning information on North Korean missiles that the three countries agreed to commence within the year, he stressed that the system will be a leap forward in their capacity to detect and track such launches.Noting that all three nations oppose changes to existing conditions by unilateral force in the process of pursuing Indo-Pacific strategies, Yoon said they agreed to further boost cooperation to safeguard international order based on principles, including respect for sovereignty and peaceful resolutions to disputes.Lastly, Yoon thanked Biden for his warm hospitality and expressed hope that he, Biden and Kishida will meet again in South Korea next time.