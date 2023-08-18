S. Korea, US, Japan Agree to Hold Annual Trilateral Military Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to strengthen military cooperation to effectively respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.The presidential office said the agreement was reached during the three-way summit among President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held at Camp David on Friday.The three countries unveiled their intent to hold annual multi-domain trilateral exercises to enhance coordinated capabilities and cooperation.The top office assessed that by holding such drills regularly, the three countries plan to send a coordinated message on the North's nuclear and missile threats while laying a stable foundation for trilateral cooperation.They also reaffirmed their intent to operationalize the sharing of warning data on the North's missiles in real time by the end of the year in accordance with the commitment reflected in the November 2022 Phnom Penh Statement.The top office said the latest agreement represents significant progress that enables the three countries to tackle the regime's nuclear and missile threats in a more effective manner.Also at Friday’s summit, the three leaders agreed to further enhance trilateral dialogue on space security cooperation, with a particular focus on threats in the space domain, national space strategies, and the responsible use of space.