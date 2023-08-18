Yoon: Release of Fukushima Water Must be Conducted Transparently

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says Japan's planned release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant must be carried out in a transparent manner based on science.Yoon made the remark on Friday during a joint news conference held at Camp David following a three-way summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in response to a question about his understanding of Tokyo’s plan.The president said he believes priority must be placed on the health and safety of the people of the three countries and all humankind.While noting that the water release plan was not among the topics discussed at the summit, Yoon said that an effect from the contaminated water would impact not only the people of the three countries but those of other nations as well.The president said he trusts the results of the International Atomic Energy Agency's review of the plan, but was quick to stress that the international community needs to check in a responsible and transparent manner whether the release is carried out as planned.