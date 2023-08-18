Menu Content

S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold 1st Trilateral Finance Ministers’ Meeting

Written: 2023-08-19 07:15:46Updated: 2023-08-19 07:39:25

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to hold the first trilateral meeting of their finance ministers.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reached a consensus on the establishment of such a meeting during their summit at Camp David on Friday.

With the gathering, the three countries will expand the scope of trilateral cooperation to include economic and financial areas and will be able to further boost response measures, including intelligence-sharing and currency swap agreements, in the face of crises.

In reaching the latest accord, the three countries reflected the view that stable financial and foreign exchange markets are key to revitalizing investment and trade by the private sector and businesses.

Choi Sang-mok, the president's senior secretary for economic affairs, said the envisioned trilateral finance ministers’ meeting will focus on seeking ways to boost cooperation on macroeconomic stabilization.

He said the three-way meeting will not only contribute to global financial stability but also strengthen the basis for revitalizing investment and trade among the three countries.
