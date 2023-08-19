S. Korea, US and Japan Forge New Regional Security Pledge

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have made a commitment to jointly deal with emerging regional threats. The three sides held standalone trilateral talks in the U.S. and agreed to upgrade their partnership to a higher level in the face of challenges posed by China and North Korea.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to a new security partnership in the Indo-Pacific, seeking annual military exercises and more effective intelligence sharing.After a trilateral summit held at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David on Friday, President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined their agreements in a joint news conference.[Sound bite: US President Joe Biden]"First, we're elevating our trilateral defense collaboration to deliver in the Indo-Pacific region that includes launching annual multi-domain military exercises, bringing in our trilateral defense cooperation at non-precedented levels, and doubling down on information-sharing including on the DPRK missile launches and cyber activities, strengthening our ballistic missile defense cooperation and critically, critically, we've all committed to swiftly consult with each other in response of threats to any one of our countries from whatever source that it occurs."While stopping short of describing Seoul's enhanced ties with Tokyo as an alliance, President Yoon said the three sides are now committed to advancing their partnership toward a new era.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"Today, we the three leaders held the very first standalone trilateral meeting at our summit, marking a new chapter in our trilateral cooperation. Today, we have agreed on the 'Camp David Principles' that will function as the enduring guidelines for our trilateral cooperation. In addition, we have developed the 'Spirit of Camp David,' which is a document embodying the vision of our trilateral cooperation and ways to translate our will to cooperate into action."The leaders also adopted a “Commitment to Consult,” pledging to coordinate responses to regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting the interests and security of the three nations.The three sides reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and shared concerns about China’s pursuit of dominance in the region.[Sound bite: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Japanese-English)]“The unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force in the East and South China Seas are continuing and the nuclear and missile threats of North Korea are only becoming ever larger. Under such circumstances, to make our trilateral strategic collaboration blossom and bloom is only logical and almost inevitable, and is required in this era."Friday's three-way summit marks the first time Biden has invited foreign leaders to Camp David.The three leaders agreed to meet at least once a year and also hold meetings of their foreign, defense and industry ministers as well as their national security advisors at least annually.They also decided to bolster their cooperation in other areas, including supply chains, agreeing to launch the so-called "supply chain early warning system" against potential disruptions to critical mineral and battery supplies.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.