Yoon, Kishida Hold Bilateral Summit at Camp David

President Yoon Suk Yeol held bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the Camp David trilateral summit also involving the U.S.In a press release Friday, the presidential office welcomed the one-on-one held on the occasion of the three-way conference at the U.S. presidential retreat and assessed that, on the back of improved Seoul-Tokyo relations, bilateral cooperation was gaining momentum in various areas.The office said the two leaders concurred on the need for bilateral and trilateral cooperation in response to North Korea's ever advancing nuclear and missile threats and agreed to closely coordinate on implementing UN Security Council resolutions.The leaders acknowledged that cooperation was also normalizing in the fields of economy and finance, and agreed to activate consultation channels including a high-level council to produce concrete results in economy, finance, as well as energy, personnel exchanges and education.They also agreed to hold a vice foreign ministerial strategic dialogue this year to continue communication on various levels.Meanwhile, the Yoon-Kishida meeting made no mention of Japan's planned release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.When asked on the matter during a joint press conference, President Yoon said the issue was not on the agenda but added that the health and safety of all people should be the top priority.He also expressed trust in inspection results by the International Atomic Energy Agency saying the IAEA has global credibility in matters of handling contaminated water. But Yoon also stressed the need for responsible and transparent monitoring by the international community including South Korea and Japan to check whether the release is carried out according to plan.