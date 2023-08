Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to visit the Fukushima nuclear power plant on Sunday to inspect facilities used for the planned discharge of treated wastewater into the ocean, according to several Japanese media outlets.The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported that following the visit, Kishida will convene a Cabinet meeting early next week to discuss the date of release.The report cited multiple Tokyo government officials as projecting that the discharge is likely to begin this month.Japan's public broadcaster NHK said the prime minister hopes to meet with officials of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations on Monday to seek their understanding on the water release.Kishida is set to arrive in Tokyo late Saturday from the trilateral summit with South Korea and the U.S. held at the U.S. presidential retreat in Maryland.