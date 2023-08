Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the final stage has come for the government to make a decision on the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, according to Kyodo News and NHK.According to reports, Kishida made the remark while responding to reporter questions in Washington on Friday saying that it is a task that can no longer be delayed as part of efforts to decommission the plant and revive the Fukushima region.Citing an informed official, Kyodo news agency said the government has decided to hold a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday for final stage discussions on the water release date which Tokyo has been considering for late August or early September.Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, quoting multiple government officials, also said that a Cabinet meeting early next week will decide on the date and that the discharge will likely begin this month.