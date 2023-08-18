WT Seeks to Add Beach Taekwondo to 2028 Summer Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

The global governing body for taekwondo has decided to promote the sport of "beach taekwondo" as a formal discipline for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.President of World Taekwondo Choue Chung-won said Saturday that the agency's executive committee discussed the matter during a meeting held in Chuncheon.Noting plans to further promote beach taekwondo and virtual taekwondo, Choue said the WT will closely consult with the International Olympic Committee to have the former be added to the event list of the 2028 Games.Beach taekwondo was created to take the martial art sport out of the arena and into the open air.While competition rules are the same as poomsae matches in the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, given the outdoor environment, the dress code is more relaxed.Men can wear sleeveless shirts or none at all while women can don regular shirts, sleeveless ones or tank tops. Wearing makeup, a hijab or sports sunglasses is also allowed.