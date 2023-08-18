DP to File Complaint against KCC Head Nominee for Failure to Submit Hearing Materials

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party has decided to press charges against Lee Dong-kwan, saying that the nominee tapped to head the nation's broadcast watchdog refused to submit materials for his parliamentary confirmation hearing.DP Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, a senior member of the National Assembly broadcasting committee, said Friday that in accordance with related laws including the Confirmation Hearing Act, his party will file complaints against Lee and related organizations that were not cooperative in document submissions.Jo said that parliament must defend its dignity against attempts to incapacitate the confirmation hearing process.The lawmaker also pointed out that given the responses the nominee gave during the hearing, he is unfit to lead the Korea Communications Commission and expressed concern that ideologies may play a role under his leadership of the watchdog agency that must remain objective.According to political sources, rival parties are expected to hold a full committee meeting on Monday to discuss the adoption of a hearing report for the nominee.