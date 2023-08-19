Yoon Returns from US after Trilateral Summit with Biden, Kishida

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home from the United States on Sunday after a trilateral summit with the leaders of the U.S. and Japan.The presidential jet Code One carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at 12:10 a.m. Sunday at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam.Yoon was greeted by ruling People Power Party leaders, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki at the airport.President Yoon held a trilateral summit Friday with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.At the summit, the leaders adopted the Camp David Principles and the Spirit of Camp David concerning the bolstering of the three nations’ trilateral relations, as well as the Commitment to Consult, a document committing each side to consult with one another in the event of a common security or other threat.President Yoon also held separate bilateral talks with Biden and Kishida around the trilateral summit.Yoon’s summit with Kishida reportedly did not address Japan’s planned discharge of contaminated waters from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.