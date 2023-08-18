S. Korea, US Set to Begin Major Joint Military Drills This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are set to kick off a major combined military drill this week.The Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise will be held from Monday through the end of August, based on scenarios that reflect North Korea’s advanced nuclear and missile capabilities, changes in the security environment and lessons from the war in Ukraine.The allies reportedly made a major overhaul of the scenarios from this year. The exercise will reportedly use, for the first time, the scenario that North Korea spreads fake news to bring confusion to South Korea.A government official said that the exercise will include realistic drills on responses to cyberattacks and fake news from the North.During this year’s UFS, the allies will hold combined field training on a much larger scale than previous years. A military official said that some 30 allied field training events are slated to take place during this year's UFS to bolster the allies’ capabilities to carry out combined operations.