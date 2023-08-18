Menu Content

Ulchi Exercise to Begin Monday

Written: 2023-08-20 12:05:44Updated: 2023-08-20 14:06:47

Ulchi Exercise to Begin Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The annual Ulchi civil defense exercise will begin on Monday for a four-day run nationwide.

The Interior Ministry said on Sunday that the Ulchi exercise will be held across the nation for four days starting Monday in order to establish the country’s emergency readiness posture.

The civil defense exercise will be held in tandem with the annual combined South Korea-United States Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise, which will also kick off on Monday and run through the end of August.

This year’s Ulchi exercise will involve some 580-thousand officials from about four-thousand government and public organizations across the nation.

The exercise will check the government's emergency preparedness to respond to advanced North Korean nuclear threats, drone attacks, and cyber threats.

The Ulchi exercise is a nationwide exercise that is held once a year to review and supplement the country’s emergency preparedness plan at the government level to protect the country and the lives and property of the people in the event of a war or a national emergency.
