Kishida Visits Fukushima Plant before Deciding Date of Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly visited the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant on Sunday, ahead of the planned discharge of contaminated wastewater into the ocean.Japan’s Kyodo News reported that Kishida will inspect discharge facilities, including the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS), a system that removes various radioactive materials from the contaminated water accumulated in the power plant.Japanese public broadcaster NHK said that it was the first time Kishida had inspected those facilities.During his recent trip to the United States for a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kishida announced his plan to visit the Fukushima nuclear plant to confirm if all possible measures have been produced for the discharge.Mainichi Shimbun daily said that Kishida is also likely to meet on Monday with representatives of fisheries associations that have expressed concerns about the potential damage to their seafood products.Kyodo, which said early this month that Japan is considering beginning the release of wastewater between late August and early September, said on Sunday that Tokyo intends to start the release in late August.