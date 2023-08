Photo : KBS News

A man accused of assaulting and raping a woman on a hiking trail in Seoul was charged with rape and murder.The man in his 30s was initially charged with assault and rape, but local police said on Sunday that the charge was changed to rape and murder as the victim died on Saturday.The suspect, only identified by his surname Choi, is suspected of attacking a woman in her 30s with brass knuckles and sexually assaulting her on a hillside trail in the Sillim area in the morning of last Thursday.The victim was immediately transported to a hospital and had been unconscious, but died on Saturday afternoon, two days after the attack.Police are considering publicly releasing the suspect’s personal information and plan to conduct an autopsy on the victim on Monday to find out the exact cause of her death.