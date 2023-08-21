S. Korea, US Kick off Joint Military Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States kicked off a major combined military drill on Monday.The Defense Ministry said earlier that the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) exercise will be held from Monday through the end of August based on scenarios that reflect North Korea’s advanced nuclear and missile capabilities, changes in the security environment and lessons from the war in Ukraine.The scenarios have reportedly been heavily overhauled from those run last year to include the first ever simulation attempts by North Korea to sow confusion in South Korea during wartime or a contingency through the propagation of fake news.A government official said that scenarios to train troops to swiftly transition into wartime will also be included.During this year’s UFS, the allies will hold their combined field training on a much larger scale than in previous years. A military official said that some 30 allied field training events are slated for this year's UFS to bolster the allies’ capabilities to carry out combined operations, up from 13 last year.In addition to personnel from both countries’ armies, navies, air forces and marines, U.S. space forces will also participate for the first time, with additional participation by nine member countries of the United Nations Command – Australia, Canada, France, Britain, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, the Philippines and Thailand.