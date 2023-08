Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays has picked up his second win of the Major League Baseball season.Ryu started in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday.The left-hander allowed two runs, four hits and one walk with a season-high seven strikeouts before leaving the mound after the fifth inning. The two runs were recorded as unearned runs as they were scored due to errors by the fielders.With the strong performance, Ryu saw his earned run average go down from two-point-57 to one-point-89 as he helped his team win 10-3 while recording seven strikeouts in a game for the first time since October 4, 2021.