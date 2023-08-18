Ulchi Exercise Begins Monday

Photo : KBS News

The annual Ulchi exercise to prepare for a national emergency will begin on Monday for a four-day nationwide run.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the exercise will involve some 580-thousand people from about four-thousand government and public organizations and others across the nation.The Ulchi drills are a nationwide exercise held once a year to review and supplement the government’s preparedness and contingency plans for a national emergency such as war, and to familiarize public officials with the procedure of their duties in such an event.The exercise will check the government's preparedness to respond to advanced North Korean nuclear threats, drone attacks, and cyber threats with emergency call-up training and a drill on converting to a wartime administrative system to enhance public officials' ability to perform wartime duties.Nationwide civil defense drills are scheduled for Wednesday, which will feature air raid sirens and public alerts for evacuation and traffic control.The exercise will be held in tandem with the annual combined South Korea-United States Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise, which also kicked off on Monday.