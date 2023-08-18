Yoon to Push to Host Trilateral Summit in S. Korea Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to push to host the next trilateral summit with the United States and Japan in Seoul next year.Director of National Security Cho Tae-yong told Yonhap News on Sunday that the government believes South Korea is fully qualified to host the next summit, adding that it will pursue related discussions.President Yoon expressed his interest in hosting the next three-way meeting in a Twitter post early Sunday, saying that he, along with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, opened up a new chapter in cooperation among the three nations.In a joint press conference after the summit at Camp David last Friday, Yoon also voiced hope that the three leaders will meet in South Korea next time.An official at the presidential office said in a press briefing that it may be natural that the next gathering is held in South Korea, adding that details will be set after reviewing the schedules and situation of the three nations.The trilateral summit is most likely to come in the first half of next year, although South Korea’s general elections in April and the U.S. presidential election in November next year may affect the specific timing.