Kishida to Meet Fisheries Group Officials over Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reportedly meet with representatives of fisheries organizations on Monday to seek their understanding on the government's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News, Kishida will meet with Masanobu Sakamoto, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, and top officials of a fisheries group in Fukushima at his official residence.In the meeting, the prime minister will reportedly explain the safety of the discharge plan and seek their understanding.Japanese media outlets are reporting that Tokyo is likely to decide on the specific timing of the discharge in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with speculation abounding that it may commence in late August.Kishida visited the crippled plant on Sunday to inspect the discharge facilities, calling on plant operator Tokyo Electric to ensure the safety of the release.