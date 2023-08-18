Menu Content

Yoon's Approval Rating Falls to 35.6% to Snap 4-Week Rising Streak

Written: 2023-08-21 09:56:43Updated: 2023-08-21 10:02:40

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating fell to around 35 percent this week, ending a four-week upward streak.

According to Realmeter’s survey of two-thousand-16 adults nationwide between last Wednesday and Friday, 35-point-six percent of respondents positively assessed the president's handling of state affairs, down two-point-seven percentage points from the previous week.

The pollster said that the outcome of Yoon’s trilateral summit with the leaders of the United States and Japan was not reflected in the survey as the summit was held in the early morning of Saturday, Korea time.

The approval rating posted 42 percent in the fifth week of June and continued to fall before rebounding in the fourth week of July and rising for three consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, 61-point-two percent of the respondents disapproved of Yoon's handling of state affairs, marking the first time in 14 weeks that the figure rose above 60 percent since the second week of May, when it posted 60-point-eight percent.

A Realmeter analyst attributed the poll results to the World Scout Jamboree fiasco.

The survey commissioned by Media Tribune had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points. Details of the poll are available on the website of the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission.
