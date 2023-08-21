Yoon: Ulchi to Include 1st Training against N. Korea’s Nuclear Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that training on responses to North Korea's nuclear threats will be included in the annual Ulchi exercise for the first time this year as he called for thorough participation by civilians, the government and the military.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting as the Ulchi exercise kicked off on Monday, Yoon said the drills, set for a four-day nationwide run, are training for an all-out war, such as the maintenance of state functions, support for military operations and the stability of civilian livelihoods.He called for efforts to enhance the nation's capacity with the advent of fake news for opinion-rigging, unconventional warfare accompanied by psychological warfare and terrorism, cyber warfare and regular warfare involving nuclear threats.Announcing that training on responses to the North's nuclear threats will be held for the first time this year, Yoon urged officials to promote the public nuclear warning system and action plan and to check up on the state's ability to manage public relief and treatment.The president called for improvements to protection against attacks by North Korea on major state facilities, including nuclear power plants and communication networks.Presiding over a session of the National Security Council, Yoon stressed that peace is maintained not through unilateral begging or good will but overwhelming power.With a combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise with the U.S. also under way, Yoon pledged to decisively retaliate against any type of provocation by the North.