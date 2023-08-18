Yoon: Summit Institutionalized, Consolidated 3-Way Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said last week's trilateral summit between the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan institutionalized and consolidated the three countries' comprehensive cooperative system.During Monday's Cabinet meeting, Yoon said the three leaders have opened a new era of trilateral cooperation following the meeting held at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David on Friday, local time.While previous three-way dialogue lacked sustainability with a limited agenda, the president said the trilateral cooperation is set to evolve to become a pan-regional consultative body contributing to the establishment of liberty, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.The sphere of cooperation will go beyond security to include cyberspace, the economy, cutting-edge technology, collaborative development, health care and personnel exchanges.Yoon voiced expectations that the three-way cooperation will help reduce the risk from North Korea's provocations, with the leaders agreeing to establish an early warning system for missile launches, conduct regular combined defense exercises, and monitor and block the North's illicit cyber activities.On economic cooperation, Yoon said connecting the three sides' early warning systems on supply chains will help elevate data-sharing and recovery to groundbreaking levels, and reduce business uncertainties over the supply of key minerals and materials.He said the three-way technological security cooperation encompassing all stages is expected to lead the global development of cutting-edge technologies, helping South Korean firms stay ahead of the game.