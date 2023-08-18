Defense Ministry to Omit Suspicion of Negligence in Marine Death Files

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry will hand over to the police the files from an investigation into the death of a Marine during last month's rain search without including the suspected role of negligence by a division commander.According to the ministry on Monday, facts related to the incident were only stated for four out of eight people against whom an initial investigation by the Marine Corps cast suspicions surrounding the death of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun.The list includes Lim Seong-geun, the commander of the Marine Corps' First Division who earlier faced allegations that he neglected to sufficiently notify others internally about preparations for the search operation.The ministry said while concerns involving the four people either in commanding roles or managing efforts on-site were discerned, it has decided not to include suspicions amid contradicting testimonies.Notifications of recognition were sent for two others accused of ordering Marines carrying out the search to enter waist-high water in violation of guidelines. Cases against the remaining two were dismissed.The now-dismissed Col. Park Jung-hun, who had led the initial investigation, earlier handed over the probe findings to the police against internal orders.A group of Marines were dispatched to a rain-damaged region in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province in mid-July without safety equipment, such as life jackets, which led to the death of the late Lance Corporal Chae after he was swept away.