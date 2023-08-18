Menu Content

Nat’l Police Chief to Bolster Security after Death of Sexual Assault Victim

Written: 2023-08-21 13:58:08Updated: 2023-08-21 14:03:09

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the National Police Agency(NPA) pledged to enhance the ongoing special security activities by the police following the latest death by sexual assault of a woman at a park in Seoul's Gwanak District.

In a written question-and-answer session with local media on Monday, NPA Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said he plans to consider response measures to crimes occurring in locations with a low density of people.

He vowed to review the installation of additional surveillance cameras in cooperation with local governments.

Stressing that the ongoing security activities are aimed at preventing violent crimes in densely populated venues following recent stabbing rampages in Seoul's Sillim area and Bundang District in Gyeonggi Province, the chief promised to review adjustments to the locations of police patrols in accordance with the prime minister's orders.

Since August 4, the police have deployed over 282-thousand regional police officers, detectives and riot squad members to more than 47-thousand locations with a high density of people.
