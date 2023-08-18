Samsung Electronics to Return to FKI after 6 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics is set to return to the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) on Tuesday after six years.The decision comes in the wake of an extraordinary board of directors’ meeting convened to discuss FKI membership last Friday, shortly after an independent legal and regulatory compliance oversight committee of Samsung Group recommended rejoining the business lobby group on certain conditions.Samsung Electronics withdrew from the FKI in February 2017 when the prosecution was investigating the Park Geun-hye administration's influence-peddling scandal, though it remained a member of the Korea Economic Research Institute(KERI) under the FKI.On Tuesday, the lobbying group is scheduled to integrate with KERI and restructure to become an organization resembling a think tank.Four other Samsung affiliates, including Samsung SDI, which are members of KERI, will discuss on Monday whether to rejoin the FKI.Meanwhile, SK, Hyundai Motor and LG, which had left the lobbying group together with Samsung, are said to have concluded internal discussions on rejoining it.