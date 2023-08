Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) recommended a media professor to fill a Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) board of directors seat left vacant after the dismissal of Chairman Nam Young-Jin.The state broadcasting watchdog on Monday recommended Sun Moon University's Media Communication Professor Hwang Geun as an interim KBS board member following Nam’s removal for lax management, oversight and irregular corporate credit card use.Hwang had served as a KBS director from 2009 through 2012, during the Lee Myung-bak administration.Upon being appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, Hwang’s term will run through August next year, when Nam's term was set to expire.Hwang's appointment would flip KBS's eleven-member board to six supportive of the ruling side.