Police Investigating 18 Criminal Cases from World Scout Jamboree

Police have investigated 18 criminal complaints in connection to the recently held 25th World Scout Jamboree.An official at the National Police Agency said on Monday that they include four cases of forced indecent acts, five cases of theft or assault, three cases of trespassing into a building or structure, and one case each of negligence causing injury, obscene performance and rape.The official, however, said the rape case is set to be closed after a female Scout testified that there was no sexual assault. Another Scout had mistakenly reported a possible rape after discovering the woman sleeping without clothing.The Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency earlier transferred a Thai participant to the prosecution on charges of trespassing into a building or structure, after he was accused of a sexual crime for entering a women's shower booth.A civic group has filed a complaint against gender equality minister Kim Hyun-sook for neglecting her official duty as a co-chair of the Jamboree organizing committee.A citizen in the central city of Daejeon reported a possible violation of the emergency medical law after an ambulance was allegedly used to transport Scouts' bags as they were departing from their accommodation.