Adoption of Report on KCC Nominee Unlikely with Rival Parties at Odds

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties will likely fail to meet the Monday deadline for adopting a confirmation hearing report on Lee Dong-kwan, the nominee for chief of the state broadcasting watchdog.According to the National Assembly on Monday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Park Sung-joong and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, who are senior members of the parliamentary communications committee, failed to agree on convening a full session for the adoption of Lee’s report.The PPP has set the report’s adoption as a precondition for convening a full session and is demanding that the word “appropriate” be included in reference to Lee as the person to head the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).The DP, on its part, has stressed that the full session must focus on whether or not to adopt the confirmation hearing report, and any adopted version must mention that the nominee is “fully unfit” for the post.Under law, the Assembly must hold a hearing and send a report to the government within 20 days of receiving a request for parliamentary approval of a Cabinet nominee.Once past the deadline, which in Lee's case is Monday, the president can repeat a request within ten days for a confirmation report to be sent upon a newly set deadline. If the second deadline also passes, then the president can go ahead and appoint the nominee.