Politics

Closer Ties with US, Japan Seen to Complicate Relations with China

Written: 2023-08-21 14:58:04Updated: 2023-08-21 15:38:13

Photo : YONHAP News

The growing closeness between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan is complicating Seoul's ties with Beijing.

The expert assessment came in the wake of the trilateral summit at Camp David with a reminder that China is South Korea's largest trade partner and exerts considerable influence over North Korea.

Seoul has proposed the resumption of the three-way summit of South Korea, China and Japan that was last held in 2019, but little progress has been made with Beijing yet to respond.

However, there is a glimmer of hope as Beijing has expressed intent to better manage its relations with Seoul as seen in its recent decision to allow group tours to South Korea for the first time in around six years.

Upcoming global conferences such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) summit and the Group of 20 summit may also serve as diplomatic opportunities for bilateral relations.

In view of such prospects, Seoul's presidential office said that it is managing ties with China through foreign minister-level talks, and the principle of advancing relations based on mutual respect remains unchanged.
