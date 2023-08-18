Considerable Precipitation Forecast in Capital Area, Western Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

A considerable amount of precipitation is in the forecast in the capital area and the country's western regions on Tuesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Monday, a trough of low pressure is expected to bring rains early Tuesday in Incheon, northern Gyeonggi Province, northwestern Gangwon Province, the western coast and on the southernmost Jeju Island.The showers are then projected to expand across the entire central region and the southwestern Jeolla provinces.Over 150 millimeters are in the forecast for Incheon and northern Gyeonggi through Wednesday, and more than 120 millimeters in Seoul, southern Gyeonggi, most of Gangwon, the central Chungcheong provinces, and the southwestern Jeolla region.Additional precipitation is expected from Wednesday night through Friday due to a low pressure system from waters off China's Shanghai, although the amount and affected regions may change in accordance with developments in the pressure system.