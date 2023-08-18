S. Korea Grabs 4 Medals in Paris 2023 World Archery Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea grabbed four out of five gold medals up for grabs in recurve events at the Paris 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships as they swept the medals in team events.Team Korea’s An San, Kang Chae-young and Lim Si-hyeon won the gold in the recurve women team finals held at the Esplanade des Invalides on Sunday after beating Chinese Taipei 6-2.The feat was all the more significant as the team had failed to make it past the quarterfinals in the Berlin 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships early this month.The second gold for South Korea came from the men’s team finals after Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok and Kim Je-deok defeated Chinese Taipei 6-0 while the third team gold was won in the recurve mixed team event by Lim Si-hyeon and Lee Woo-seok with a final score of 5-3, also against Chinese Taipei.Kim Woo-jin grabbed South Korea’s fourth gold in Paris in the recurve men's finals after he beat teammate Lee.In the women's recurve finals, South Korea’s Choi Mi-sun added a bronze medal.The latest achievements come after South Korea finished the Berlin 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships with just two gold medals, with none in women’s recurve events, both individual and team, for the first time since 1979.